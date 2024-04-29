There is a long way to go before Prince Harry can bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and children to the UK, according to a Royal expert.

King Charles is willing to meet the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, face-to-face when he returns to the UK for the Invictus Games. However, it will be a different story when it comes to talking to Meghan Markle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harry will be returning to the UK soon, while his wife Meghan Markle will stay in California with their kids. The Daily Mirror reported that if she went with him, it might distract from the event they would be attending. An expert thinks that King Charles wouldn't welcome Meghan’s presence as it might "overshadow the message of the service".

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘worried’ about William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis: ‘Of those 3, at least one will end up…’ "The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception. It will take its time. But, clearly the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define ‘reconcile’. I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children," Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam earlier told The Sun that there was a “long way to go" before Harry could bring Meghan and the children over to the UK.

Also Read: Prince Harry wants to spend more time with family in UK but can't as… "I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here, but one has to emphasise that it's obvious from the opinion polls. And, of course, you'd get a press that was far from flattering, but that is linked to the Sussexes behaviour over the last four years," Fitzwilliam said.

Harry’s first visit to UK since Kate’s cancer diagnosis Prince Harry will attend the Invictus Games all by himself in May. This will be his first UK visit since it was revealed that his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has cancer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Princess Lilibet missing from Meghan Markle's trilogy jewel ‘gifted’ by Prince Harry? There's no word on Harry meeting with Kate, his brother Prince William or his father King Charles. At the event, celebrating its 10th year, he will give a reading in St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8. There is no news yet about whether any other Royal Family members, Meghan or their kids Archie and Lilibet will come, according to The Express.

