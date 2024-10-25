King Charles acknowledges past colonial injustices, Britain’s role in slave trade, ‘Nothing would right inequality but…’

King Charles III acknowledged colonial injustices at the Commonwealth summit in Samoa, emphasizing the need to learn from the past. While he refrained from discussing reparations, he called for genuine opportunities within the Commonwealth to address enduring inequalities.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 05:52 PM IST
King Charles III arrives at the New Heads of Government Reception at Taumeasina Island Resort on October 25, 2024 in Apia, Samoa.
King Charles III arrives at the New Heads of Government Reception at Taumeasina Island Resort on October 25, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. (via REUTERS)

King Charles III on Friday acknowledged past colonial injustices at a Commonwealth summit in Samoa, however noted that ‘past cannot be changed’ amid calls for accountability over Britain’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The British monarch told leaders in Apia that he understood “the most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate." And he went on to add that nothing would right inequality “more decisively than to champion the principle that our Commonwealth is one of genuine opportunity for all.”

“None of us can change the past but we can commit with all our hearts to learning its lessons and to finding creative ways to right the inequalities that endure," said Charles, who is attending his first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, or CHOGM, as Britain's head of state.

Also Read | What Charles-Camilla, William-Kate, Harry-Meghan eat

However, Charles refrained from discussing financial reparations, which some leaders at the summit advocated. Instead, he urged finding "the right language" and a deeper understanding of history to “to guide us towards making the right choices in future where inequality exists."

His remarks at the summit's opening ceremony were an acknowledgement of the strength of feeling on the issue in countries that Britain once colonized.

Hard shared history: British PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had earlier stated that meeting should avoid getting stuck in debates about the past or endless talks about reparations took a more diplomatic approach this time.

Starmer said at the summit that it was important to acknowledge a “hard” shared history, and that he understood the “strength of feeling here and that there are some calls to face up to the harms and injustices of the past through reparatory justice.”

Flanked by leaders from Uganda and Tanzania, Starmer said he wanted to work “together to make sure the future is not in the shadow of the past," and promised to host a U.K.-Caribbean forum next year with leaders of the nations most impacted by slavery’s legacy.

Also Read | Charles, ‘you’re not our king’: British king confronted in Australia

The U.K. has never officially apologized for its role in the transatlantic slave trade, which took millions of Africans to Caribbean and American plantations, generating immense wealth; studies estimate Britain’s owed reparations could range from hundreds of millions to trillions of dollars.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKing Charles acknowledges past colonial injustices, Britain’s role in slave trade, ‘Nothing would right inequality but…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.