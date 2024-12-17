During his recent visit to Apple's Battersea office in London, King Charles III was notably impressed by a new Apple Intelligence tool called Image Wand. King Charles praised the tool, exclaiming, “Oh god. It’s not fair really. Fantastic," in the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tim Cook welcomed King Charles III to Apple's London headquarters at Battersea Power Station on December 13.

What is ‘fantastic’ about Apple's AI wand King Charles' comments come after he discovered the features of Apple's Image Wand. The feature, which converts rough sketches into detailed images using advanced AI technology, caught the monarch’s attention as a young artist showcased its capabilities, reported Mashable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, King Charles toured the facility and met Apple employees and British creative heads working at the headquarters. The monarch also met students who learned coding through programs supported by Apple and The King’s Trust.

More about Apple's Image Wand Apple's Image Wand feature allows a user to create images based on rough sketches, using the Notes app. The technology also allows one to select empty spaces to create an image based on words and images from the surrounding area.

As per Apple, the Image Wand feature is only available on all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's 40 years in the UK Tim Cook also shared a video of King Charles' visit to the Apple headquarters on social media. He expressed pride in supporting The King’s Trust, which focuses on educating and empowering young people. Cook also highlighted Apple’s commitment to growth in the UK, building on its 40-year history in the region.