King Charles and Prince William agree on THIS one thing about Prince Harry and Meghan

Royal author Russell Myers says that King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, are on the same page when it comes to one thing regarding Harry and Meghan.

“The King and William are completely united on the Sussexes not representing the royal family,” Myers tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “It’s without a doubt how in sync they are on this matter.”

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“William’s view is clear — any relationship his father has with Harry or the Sussexes as a family is entirely up to him,” added Myers.

“But looking toward the future, he will have no relationship with them, in a working or private capacity whatsoever.”

Harry and Meghan return to UK Harry, 42, and Meghan Markle, 45, returned to England on August 26, just a week after announcing their plans to establish a temporary home base in the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan stepped back as working royals in 2020 and moved their family to Montecito, California. While he has been in recent contact with his father — including a July meeting with the King and Queen Camilla — tensions between Harry and Prince William remain strained, with no direct communication between the brothers.

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Sussexes remain non-working royals Charles, 77, confirmed last week that Harry, and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle are not working royals but “private citizens.” On September 7, a letter was issued on behalf of King Charles reiterating the terms agreed when the couple stepped down as working royals in 2020, was issued following “a number of requests” for clarification about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their return to the UK.

William is yet to react publicly to his estranged sibling’s return or their father’s announcement. He and wife Kate Middleton, notably, are estranged from Harry and Markle.

Meghan’s phone number reportedly leaked Harry and Markle have been plagued with security concerns since touching down in England, with the most recent being Markle’s private phone number leaked in a school parents’ text thread.

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Archie and Lilibet leave school Additionally, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, got pulled out of their school this week after just two days over security issues. Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, had only just started the new school year in England after the family relocated from California in late August.

British media reported that the distance of the school run and the heavy traffic on the route were among the concerns raised by the couple and their security team.

The family is living at a private, non-royal residence outside of London.

Also Read | Prince Harry to resume public engagements after return to UK

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