King Charles' brother moving to Sandringham estate — 8 facts about disgraced royal Andrew's new home

King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is in the limelight since the Buckingham Palace confirmed that he will be formally stripped of all his honours and titles. Besides this, Andrew has been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, the huge mansion that has been his abode for more than two decades.

A formal notice was reportedly served to Andrew on October 30 to surrender his 75-year lease of Royal Lodge. He will have to leave this Windsor mansion and move to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk most probably by next year, BBC reported.

Although it is unclear when Andrew will leave Windsor, west of the British capital London, but the formalities are expected to take time. Embroiled in controversy due to his close associations with sex offender Jeffery Epstein, both 65-year-old Andrew and his 66-year-old ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will have to move out of their current home following the exile order by King Charles III.

Sarah Ferguson, who shares daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with Andrew and resides at the Royal Lodge. Let's find out key details about the sprawling estate that Andrew will soon call home.

Also Read | What drove King to take drastic step of stripping Andrew of ‘prince’ title

All you need to know about Sandringham estate Leaving behind His or Her Royal Highness (HRH) and Duke of York titles, Andrew will soon be moving out of the 30-room royal residence which is located within the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

He will possibly be moving to one of the properties located within the estate, which includes York Cottage, Gardens House, The Folly, Park House or Wood Farm.

Late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Sandringham estate, which served as a favourite escape for Andrew’s elder brother King Charles and Queen Camilla, is located 100 miles north of London.

Purchased in 1862 by Queen Victoria for her heir Albert, later Edward VII, Sandringham has been the private home of nearly five generations of British monarchs, CNN reported.