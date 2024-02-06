 King Charles’ cancer: Anand Mahindra posts message for ‘His Majesty‘, ‘You have demonstrated great courage…’ | Mint
King Charles' cancer: Anand Mahindra posts message for 'His Majesty', 'You have demonstrated great courage…'
King Charles’ cancer: Anand Mahindra posts message for ‘His Majesty‘, ‘You have demonstrated great courage…’

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles would postpone public duties for cancer treatment while world leaders and public figures sent their well wishes.

Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III during the state tour of France in September 2023. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. ( AP/PTI) (AP/PTI)Premium
Undated handout photo provided by Buckingham Palace of King Charles III during the state tour of France in September 2023. King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace says on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. ( AP/PTI) (AP/PTI)

Anand Mahindra has posted his message on X (formerly Twitter) as the world started reacting to the news of King Charles suffering from cancer. The Indian billionaire wished the British monarch a “speedy and complete recovery" while calling him “His Majesty".

“To His Majesty King Charles III On behalf of all the members of the India Council of your Sustainable Markets Initiative, I extend to you our heartfelt wishes for a speedy and complete recovery," Mahindra wrote.

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know

“You have demonstrated great courage, patience and fortitude throughout your life. Those qualities will ensure that you swiftly overcome this current challenge," he added.

His post on the micro-blogging platform attracted reactions. Users had different things to say about his message.

Also Read: King Charles' cancer: Who is next in line to succeed the British throne?

“Get well soon Charles but why need these type of official statements for the peoples who ruled on us and ruined our millions of year old values and systems," wrote one user.

“Prayers for his speedy recovery! But what about Kohinoor?" wrote another.

Buckingham Palace earlier said that the monarch had started regular treatments. During this time, doctors have advised King Charles to “postpone public-facing duties".

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the palace said.

World leaders react

US President Biden earlier told reporters that “God willing" he would speak to King Charles soon. “I’m concerned about him," he said.

“Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery," he later posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," wrote UK PM Sunak on the micro-blogging platform.

“Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 12:43 PM IST
