King Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being: Royal Family insider reveals who

This person may act as a mediator between Prince Harry and the Royal Family, maintaining trust despite Harry's relocation. Her connection could facilitate communication and updates about Harry’s well-being, potentially paving the way for future reconciliation.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated28 Oct 2024, 10:28 AM IST
King Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being: Royal Family insider reveals who (Photo by Chris Jackson / CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP)
King Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being: Royal Family insider reveals who (Photo by Chris Jackson / CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP) (Chris Jackson / CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION / AFP)

Princess Eugenie may play a key role as a mediator between Prince Harry and the Royal Family as she remains a trusted ally amid the Duke of Sussex's strained family relationships. Prince Harry’s closeness to Eugenie has reportedly continued despite his departure from royal duties and relocation to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020.

Also Read | Meghan Markle-Prince Harry’s ‘toxic’ image reason behind ‘separation’

"Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family. But I think the King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond exclusively told OK!.

According to Bond, Eugenie might serve as a bridge, allowing Harry to stay updated on the Royal Family’s sentiments and enabling the family to inquire about Harry’s well-being if desired. Although a formal reconciliation seems unlikely at present, she thinks any future mending of ties would need a starting point – and Eugenie might be “that person”.

Also Read | William’s first public reference to Harry: ‘How happy an environment it was’

“Charles does have someone he can quietly ask about Harry‘s well-being if he is so inclined, Bond said.

"Any reconciliation – which at this stage still seems unlikely – has to start somewhere and with someone. And that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath," Bond added.

Harry-Meghan's property

Recently, reports surfaced that Harry and Meghan have purchased a property in Portugal, situated near Eugenie’s residence with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. This new proximity is expected to allow more frequent family interactions, especially for their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who can bond with Eugenie’s sons, August and Ernest Brooksbank.

Also Read | Prince Harry became ‘lamb to the slaughter’ in relationship with Meghan

The setup offers the potential for stronger ties between the cousins, which may indirectly strengthen Harry’s connection to the Royal Family.

