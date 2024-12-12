Amid Prince Harry's ongoing security woes in UK, reports suggest that King Charles is keeping away from the issues. According to a royal commentator, the monarch has a valid reason to do so.

What is the security issue? The Duke of Sussex is engaged in a legal battle with the UK Government over a 2020 decision by the Home Office. He contested the ruling that he should receive a different level of security protection during visits to the UK following his departure from the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex lost his case in February, with the High Court ruling that there was no unlawfulness in the decision to alter his security. However, he plans to appeal the ruling in April.

Why is the King staying away from it? In conversation with Fox News, Royal author Ingrid Seward shared the King doesn't want to interfere with Harry's issue because the matter of security pertains to the UK government, and not the monarch.

“The king is in a position where the security and who gets the security is decided by the government, and the government is not the monarch,” Seward said.

She noted that Charles could do more when he was a Prince [of Wales], “but as monarch, he has to be very careful”.

Seward added that the King cannot get involved with government policy and that the “easiest way out is to let somebody else deal with Harry”.

The royal author said she's sure that somebody talks to Harry, “it just may not be his father”.

“And in a way, that’s probably because his father just doesn’t want to get involved. He hasn’t got time; he hasn’t got the inclination, and he probably hasn’t got the energy for what would be a potentially difficult conversation,” she added.