King Charles health news: Monarch may die ‘with’ but not ‘of’ cancer, says report after Prince Harry raises concern

UK monarch King Charles's will die “with” but not “of” cancer, Telegraph UK reported. The King's cancer is manageable but not curable, similar to the experience of many individuals diagnosed with cancer, according to a report by The Daily Beast.

The latest development comes after Prince Harry told the BBC that he was uncertain of how much time he had left with his father.

“As I said, life is precious, I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile," Prince Harry said.

His comments on King Charles' health were reportedly not well received by Buckingham Palace.

Following Prince Harry's comments, the palace has been providing health updates, stating that the king is “winning his battle against cancer.” King Charles also released a statement confirming he was on “the other side” of the health crisis.

The monarch is currently back to his full schedule with some modifications, the report said. The king's health has hindered his return to Buckingham Palace, the Telegraph UK stated.

Prince Harry's security case After losing a court case in the UK regarding police protection, Prince Harry told BBC, “There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family. This current situation that has been now ongoing for five years with regards to human life and safety is the sticking point; it is the only thing that’s left. Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book, of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. But you know there is…I would love reconciliation with my family."

Prince Harry filed a case stating that his life was at risk after losing 24-hour security. Harry and Meghan Markle lost the privilege after stepping back as working royals