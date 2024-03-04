Hello User
King Charles III forced Kate Middleton to be his peacemaker with Harry-Meghan after William's refusal: Royal insider

King Charles III forced Kate Middleton to be his peacemaker with Harry-Meghan after William’s refusal: Royal insider

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton reached out to Meghan Markle to address tensions, focusing on racial concerns within the Royal Family.

Kate Middleton called Meghan Markle upon King Charles' instruction

Kate Middleton recently made a proactive move by phoning Meghan Markle. She wanted to smooth over any friction that had resurfaced due to a controversial book release.

It was when accusations and misunderstandings placed the Royal Family in a challenging spot. Omid Scobie's book Endgame addressed sensitive issues like race.

Kate's initiative came after the book stirred the Royal atmosphere. It revived tensions linked to past allegations about racial concerns within the palace.

Also Read: This senior Royal Family member pushed King Charles to remove Harry-Meghan from Frogmore Cottage

This situation traces back to an explosive interview given by Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The Sussexes highlighted conversations in the Royal Family about their son's skin colour.

It brought unwanted attention to the newly- appointed King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Kate, herself.

"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air. Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal," an insider told In Touch Weekly.

Also Read: ‘Meghan’s influence led Prince Harry to leave his own family'

"She agreed because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told. This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all," the source added.

Interestingly, Scobie later admitted to initially naming specific individuals as the subjects of racial accusations in an early draft, which was not meant for public release. He said the next edition would have an update to ref­­lect the final version of the book.

Also Read: Prince William considered Meghan Markle an ‘outsider’, Harry's brother disliked her ‘opinionated’ nature

Harry-Meghan and Endgame

Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the book and its claims. They denied any affiliation with Scobie or his book. Their stance suggested a desire to maintain a degree of separation from the narrative about their relationship with the Royal Family.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
