King Charles’ ‘old-fashioned’ wife, Queen Camilla, not in family WhatsApp group; here’s why

Tom Parker-Bowles has recently shared that his mother, Queen Camilla, is not part of the family’s WhatsApp group due to her preference for an old-fashioned phone. He explained that the Queen relies on a basic Nokia device, which doesn’t support apps like WhatsApp.

Tom has told Woman and Home that the family stays in touch through a family WhatsApp group. However, his mother is not a part of it.

"We do - my children, my sister, and my cousins - but my mum still uses an old-fashioned Nokia telephone, [so] she can't. I think it's for security." he said.

For Tom, staying connected with his mother isn’t always easy as she is often occupied with royal responsibilities. He mentions that he tries calling her, but more often than not, there’s no answer.

Queen Camilla’s son jokes that whenever he switches on the television, he usually finds her travelling somewhere with King Charles. Despite being in their 70s, the King and the Queen seem busier than ever, with Camilla attending up to 30 events daily, according to Tom.

"She's always worked quite hard [so] it's still the case of, I ring my mother, she doesn't answer, I look on the television [and think] 'Ah! She's in Jersey'," he said.

Tom shares that his mother’s commitment to her duties has only intensified with time. According to him, she has always been hardworking, and this dedication hasn’t changed with her recent role.

The family’s WhatsApp group, therefore, mainly includes his children, sister and cousins while his mother remains a bit more traditional in her communication methods.