King Charles, Prince William didn’t vote in UK Election 2024 as Keir Starmer is all set to become new UK PM; here’s why

Keir Starmer is all set to become UK’s new prime minister with a significant majority. It was a historic victory by the Labour Party, especially considering their poor performance in 2019, which was the worst since 1935. This is their return to power after 14 years.

Meanwhile, neither King Charles nor Prince William voted in the UK Election 2024. In fact, no members of the Royal Family cast their vote. Check out why.

In the UK, the monarchy and parliament cooperate on state matters, regardless of the ruling political party. Consequently, the Royal Family remains politically neutral, maintaining relationships with foreign leaders without voting or publicly expressing political views. While no law prevents them from voting, they choose not to.

"Though the King remains politically neutral on all matters, he is able to 'advise and warn' his ministers – including his prime minister – when necessary," says the Royal Family's website.

Since Boris Johnson’s exit in 2022, Keir Starmer will be the third prime minister the UK will see. Liz Truss became the UK PM in September 2022, and her tenure ended in October 2022 itself. Rishi Sunak became the new prime minister on October 25, 2022. However, his government has now fallen within 21 months.

Keir Starmer to meet King Charles Keir Starmer, the winning party's leader, will visit Buckingham Palace on July 5 to meet King Charles. The 75-year-old king will invite the Labour Party leader to become the new UK PM and form a government. They will meet again later for their private weekly audience to discuss government matters.

The BBC forecasts that Labour will get 35% of the votes, the Conservatives 24%, Liberal Democrats 12%, Reform 15% and Green 7%. This is the Conservatives' worst-ever vote share. Labour's vote share is slightly below Tony Blair's 2005 result and the lowest for any majority government.