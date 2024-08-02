King Charles, Queen Camilla likely to throw birthday party for Meghan Markle; Harry will ensure she is ‘celebrated’

Meghan Markle did not receive any birthday wishes from the Royal Family in 2023. What happens this year remains to be seen.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM IST
King Charles, Queen Camilla likely to throw birthday party for Meghan Markle; Harry will ensure she is ‘celebrated’
King Charles, Queen Camilla likely to throw birthday party for Meghan Markle; Harry will ensure she is ‘celebrated’(REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo)

Amid the prominent riffs within the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle is set to receive a private birthday party from King Charles, and Camilla, said a royal butler. The former Suits actor will turn 43 years old on August 4.

Also Read | Prince Harry’s efforts to contact King Charles, William are ignored

In 2023, the Royal family did not send or publicly acknowledge Markle's 42nd birthday.

King and Queen's ‘private birthday wishes’ to Meghan

According to OK! Magazine, former Royal Butler Grant Harrold has said that Prince Harry “will make sure that Meghan is celebrated." Harrold hints that Meghan Markle may receive wishes from the King and the Queen, whether online or offline.

Harrold believes this tradition will probably continue even though the rift between the two families has grown deeper lately.

Also Read | ‘Amid all grief..,’ Book tells Princess Kate’s ‘hardest’ moment with Meghan

All these years, the King, and the Prince and Princess of Wales had sent their birthday wishes for Meghan through their individual social media sites, along with her photograph, and a caption.

In 2023, however, that didn’t happen, causing speculations that the Royal Family had either missed her birthday, or wished her in secret.

A piece of ‘royal collection’ for birthday gift

While Harrold speculated that given the tense situations, there might not be a gift for Meghan. It could be a jewellery piece, if at all the family sends the former actress a gift.

Also Read | Prince Harry won’t bring wife Meghan Markle back to UK; here’s why

"I can imagine it would be a piece of jewellery or something from the royal collection, possibly a hand-me-down from the late Queen,” said Grant Harrold.

Meghan urged Harry to ‘let it go’

According to several reports, Prince Harry's calls to King Charles have been going unanswered, as the legal battle in the UK over security and media invasion continues.

Also Read | King Charles worried about Prince Harry, will always keep the ‘door open’

Meghan Markle urged her husband, Prince Harry, to let go of the disputes or the treatment she received earlier, as per PEOPLE magazine. 

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children, he can’t,” a former employee of the Sussexes told the publication.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsKing Charles, Queen Camilla likely to throw birthday party for Meghan Markle; Harry will ensure she is ‘celebrated’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.30
    10:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-2.91%)

    Bharat Electronics

    305.00
    10:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -6.15 (-1.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    175.65
    10:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.1 (-2.28%)

    ITC

    490.45
    10:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -3.3 (-0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    363.05
    09:52 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    14.85 (4.26%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Suzlon Energy

    69.62
    09:53 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    1.57 (2.31%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    95.19
    09:53 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    2.11 (2.27%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue