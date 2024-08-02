Meghan Markle did not receive any birthday wishes from the Royal Family in 2023. What happens this year remains to be seen.

Amid the prominent riffs within the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle is set to receive a private birthday party from King Charles, and Camilla, said a royal butler. The former Suits actor will turn 43 years old on August 4.

King and Queen's 'private birthday wishes' to Meghan According to OK! Magazine, former Royal Butler Grant Harrold has said that Prince Harry "will make sure that Meghan is celebrated." Harrold hints that Meghan Markle may receive wishes from the King and the Queen, whether online or offline.

Harrold believes this tradition will probably continue even though the rift between the two families has grown deeper lately.

All these years, the King, and the Prince and Princess of Wales had sent their birthday wishes for Meghan through their individual social media sites, along with her photograph, and a caption.

In 2023, however, that didn't happen, causing speculations that the Royal Family had either missed her birthday, or wished her in secret.

A piece of ‘royal collection’ for birthday gift While Harrold speculated that given the tense situations, there might not be a gift for Meghan. It could be a jewellery piece, if at all the family sends the former actress a gift.

"I can imagine it would be a piece of jewellery or something from the royal collection, possibly a hand-me-down from the late Queen," said Grant Harrold.

Meghan urged Harry to 'let it go' According to several reports, Prince Harry's calls to King Charles have been going unanswered, as the legal battle in the UK over security and media invasion continues.

Meghan Markle urged her husband, Prince Harry, to let go of the disputes or the treatment she received earlier, as per PEOPLE magazine.