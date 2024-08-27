Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to reconcile with the Royal Family, according to an insider who spoke to the Mail Online. The couple left their Royal duties in 2020. After that, they spoke out against the Royals in interviews and Harry's book Spare.

An insider who previously worked for the Royals says the couple appears eager to mend their relationship and resolve their differences. “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift,” the source said.

The source suggests that recent articles in People magazine, a publication often associated with the Sussexes, indicate tension within the Royal Family. These stories mention Harry's distress over his father not taking his calls and imply that his conflict with Prince William might still be fixable.

“Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” Harry told the media after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

At the same time, Harry thinks that Britain poses safety concerns for his family now that the government has stopped providing them with security funded by taxpayers. He still wants to challenge the High Court's decision on this issue.

King ready to forgive According to an insider who spoke to The Sunday Times, several members of the Royal Family are hesitant to have a conversation with Prince Harry.

They fear the Duke might share the conversations in a potential follow-up autobiography, Spare 2. The fear of private discussions being revealed in a future book makes them cautious.