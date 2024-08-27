King Charles ready to forgive Prince Harry, but other members are ‘weighted against’ Duke of Sussex: Insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to reconcile with the Royal Family after leaving their duties in 2020. While King Charles is ready, some members of the Royal Family are more hesitant.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published27 Aug 2024, 10:17 AM IST
King Charles ready to forgive Prince Harry, but other members are ‘weighted against’ Duke of Sussex: Insider (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
King Charles ready to forgive Prince Harry, but other members are ‘weighted against’ Duke of Sussex: Insider (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to reconcile with the Royal Family, according to an insider who spoke to the Mail Online. The couple left their Royal duties in 2020. After that, they spoke out against the Royals in interviews and Harry's book Spare.

An insider who previously worked for the Royals says the couple appears eager to mend their relationship and resolve their differences. “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift,” the source said.

Also Read | Prince Harry will always be King Charles’s ‘much-loved son’

The source suggests that recent articles in People magazine, a publication often associated with the Sussexes, indicate tension within the Royal Family. These stories mention Harry's distress over his father not taking his calls and imply that his conflict with Prince William might still be fixable.

“Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together,” Harry told the media after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Also Read | Meghan Markle will never return to UK and stay with Prince Harry’s relatives

At the same time, Harry thinks that Britain poses safety concerns for his family now that the government has stopped providing them with security funded by taxpayers. He still wants to challenge the High Court's decision on this issue.

King ready to forgive

According to an insider who spoke to The Sunday Times, several members of the Royal Family are hesitant to have a conversation with Prince Harry.

They fear the Duke might share the conversations in a potential follow-up autobiography, Spare 2. The fear of private discussions being revealed in a future book makes them cautious.

Also Read | William said ‘nothing could be done’ for media lies about Harry’s drug use

"How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can. But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable. The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the Royal Family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem," the insider said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:17 AM IST
HomeNewsTrendsKing Charles ready to forgive Prince Harry, but other members are ‘weighted against’ Duke of Sussex: Insider

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,690.20
    10:43 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    -35.45 (-0.75%)

    Tata Steel

    155.15
    10:43 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    -0.5 (-0.32%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    172.25
    10:42 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    -1.2 (-0.69%)

    Ashok Leyland

    263.95
    10:43 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    3.9 (1.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Investment Corporation

    6,656.70
    10:34 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    484.9 (7.86%)

    Castrol India

    284.00
    10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    20.65 (7.84%)

    Kfin Technologies

    1,082.00
    10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    72.8 (7.21%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    144.10
    10:35 AM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.9 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue