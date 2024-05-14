King Charles has lost his sense of taste due to cancer treatment. The monarch revealed the personal detail during a visit to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, according to The Independent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Prince Harry chose to be in a hotel despite staying near King Charles, decided not to visit his father Charles was speaking with British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck. Mapplebeck shared his own experience of losing taste after chemotherapy for testicular cancer. It prompted the 75-year-old King to reveal his similar experience. Buckingham Palace has, however, not yet confirmed specific details about the King's cancer or treatment.

The King transferred the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his son, Prince William, at Hampshire Airfield. Charles, the original holder of the title for 32 years, met the Prince of Wales at Middle Wallop base to pass on the role. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Prince Harry, snubbed by King Charles, sits next to ‘second father’ at Invictus Games The King expressed joy in meeting servicemen, families and veterans at the Army Flying Museum, where he unveiled a plaque for an Apache AH Mk.1 helicopter on display. This helicopter was used in a rescue mission during the 2007 Battle of Jugroom Fort.

“Let me just say what a great joy it is to be with you even briefly on this occasion but also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all, admiring your many activities and achievements through the time that I’ve been lucky enough to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps," The Independent quoted the monarch as saying.

Prince Harry’s Spare King Charles did not meet his younger son, Prince Harry, who was in the UK on May 8 to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. Days after that, Harry’s book Spare lost in all categories at the British Book Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: One year of ‘King' Charles: 75-year-old monarch won’t let cancer ‘slow him down’, hopes for complete recovery On May 13, Harry's memoir didn't win any categories it had been nominated in. Even a puzzle book, Murdle by GT Karber, won over it. The puzzle book was titled Book of the Year at the London event.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!