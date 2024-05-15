King Charles' 'Satanic' portrait leaves social media stunned; netizens say ‘looks like he’s in Hell'
The official portrait of King Charles III, painted by Jonathan Yeo, has sparked mixed reactions on social media for its red depiction and inclusion of a butterfly symbolizing environmental protection.
The first completed official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has sparked myriad responses on social media. The striking red depiction of the British monarch in uniform was unveiled on Tuesday, after which social media was quick to declare the portrait as ‘satanic’ and ‘disturbing’.