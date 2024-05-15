The first completed official portrait of King Charles III since his coronation has sparked myriad responses on social media. The striking red depiction of the British monarch in uniform was unveiled on Tuesday, after which social media was quick to declare the portrait as ‘satanic’ and ‘disturbing’.

The 230cm by 165.5cm (7.5 feet by 5.4 feet) oil on canvas was painted by Jonathan Yeo, who previously depicted Charles's wife, Camilla, in 2014 and his father, Prince Philip, in 2008.

About the brand new painting

The painting shows the monarch, currently undergoing cancer treatment, in the ceremonial red uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red background. The portrait also shows a red butterfly hovering over his shoulder. According to the artist, the tiny insect symbolises King Charles III's initiatives related to environmental protection.

Social media reaction to King Charles III portrait

Several social media users disparaged the dominance of red colour in the portrait as it made the art piece look more “hideous" and “satanic". Many even pointed out towards discrepancies in the painting.

"King Charles new portrait is absolutely fecking hideous, looks like he is burning in hell," wrote a social media user on X.

"King Charles royal portrait to hang in the castle. WTF is this mess? Looks like his grandkids helped color it in with crayons. Lots of weird hidden things in it. An eye. Looks like a woman screaming to the left of it. Probably Kate. Charles in hell? Weirdness," reacted another user.

“Looks a bit red and scary I think even King Charles was frightened. What do you think of it," wrote another user on X.

“King Charles III unveiling his first official painted portrait since his coronation. The colour red is associated with Satan, the monarch butterfly symbolises mind control, and black eyes in a dream symbolises a demonic entity. When they tell you who they are, believe them," wrote an X user.

