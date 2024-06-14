King Charles ‘snubs’ Kate Middleton in major announcement amid Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment

King Charles made two important appointments before Garter Day on June 17. His announcements did not involve Kate Middleton. Here is why many think the King snubbed the Princess of Wales.

There are growing calls for Kate, the King’s daughter-in-law, to be made a member of this order, according to GB News. Prince William’s wife is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The Order of the Garter, Britain's oldest and highest chivalry order, is celebrated yearly with a procession and service at Windsor Castle. The King appointed Baroness Manningham-Buller, a former MI5 director, as Chancellor of the Order of the Garter.

The monarch also appointed Lord Ashton of Hyde, a former insurance broker, as Master of the Horse, overseeing the Royal Mews during state events. Both appointments are considered a ‘gift’ by the King and will be effective from June 18.

Last year, Kate played a major role in the Order of the Garter service. She wore a polka-dot Alessandra Rich dress and Princess Diana's earrings, which her mother-in-law got as a wedding gift in 1981.

Kate matched her dress with a black and white fascinator by Philip Treacy and wore white Alessandra Rich pumps with a black toe.

Kate Middleton's cancer treatment Kate Middleton is at home recovering from cancer with chemotherapy. She will only appear in public when her doctors approve. Her main focus now is avoiding stress and anxiety.

Us Weekly earlier reported that Kate's role could change even if she returned to public duties. Kate's team is "reevaluating what she's going to be able to take on when she comes back", a Royal Family source told the publication.