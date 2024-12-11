Tom Parker Bowles, the stepson of King Charles III, recently spoke with The Telegraph about the struggles faced by Prince William and Prince Harry. Reflecting on his own experiences with the press and public scrutiny, Tom expressed deep sympathy for the two royal brothers.

Growing up as the son of Camilla Parker Bowles, Tom witnessed the relentless media attention directed at his family, especially during the public fallout surrounding his mother’s relationship with the then-Prince of Wales.

Tom recalled being hounded by paparazzi and enduring invasive tabloid coverage. Despite facing only a fraction of what William and Harry have endured, Tom described the experience as “barbaric”.

“Counting how many paps were at the gates, to see who was watching us and taking photographs: it was all as normal as bacon and eggs in the morning. You didn’t think of it in any other way … [But] it was barbaric,” Tom said.

Tom refrained from delving into the specifics of William and Harry’s lives but acknowledged their hardships. He remarked that the media’s treatment of the brothers was “appalling” and said he could only imagine the emotional toll it must have taken on them.

“I learned a long time ago not to put my fat fingers into the world of William and Harry,” he adds. “But it was appalling what they went through. I’ve had a billionth of what they’ve had to go through but hell, I sympathise,” he told the publication.

Tom’s new book Now an established figure in the food and media industry, Tom reflected on how his own connections have occasionally opened doors for him. Still, he has worked hard to establish a career on merit.

