King Charles’ trust for Harry ‘long gone’; Duke of Sussex is ‘suffering consequences of his actions’: Royal expert
Prince Harry does not take responsibility for the ‘tsunami of hurt’ he has caused his family, said a Royal expert.
Prince Harry is going to London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games to honour wounded military members and veterans. While people are curious to see if the Royal Family will warmly welcome the Duke of Sussex, senior members have reportedly “left him alone". The event supports wounded military members and veterans.