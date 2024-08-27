King Charles wants Prince Harry back in Royal Family no matter what Meghan Markle wishes

King Charles is considering a reconciliation with Prince Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Despite Harry and Meghan not wanting to return to royal life, Charles hopes to mend their relationship.

Published27 Aug 2024, 05:44 PM IST
King Charles wants Prince Harry back in Royal Family no matter what Meghan Markle wishes
King Charles wants Prince Harry back in Royal Family no matter what Meghan Markle wishes(AFP)

A British royal family reconciliation might be in the works with King Charles mulling a truce with his younger son. The monarch “has faith” that Prince Harry — who stepped down from duties in 2020 and resides in the US with his family — will make a return. According to reports, King Charles has also sought advice from multiple religious leaders about their tense relationship.

“Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life. Harry will always be Charles's much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile the 75-year-old monarch broke from tradition to offer his "deepest" sympathies to the victims of a devastating knife attack on Tuesday. An attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport had left three young girls dead and ten people injured. The incident also sparked nationwide anti-immigration riots.

The 75-year-old monarch inspected a vast sea of floral tributes laid outside Southport town hall in memory of the victims and met with their families and police liaison officers working with them. Buckingham Palace said he also wanted to thank "frontline emergency staff for their ongoing work serving local people".

Charles had earlier been criticised by some for not issuing a public statement on the riots. The monarch traditionally does not comment on anything that could cause political controversy. But in calls with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and police chiefs, the king later said he had been "greatly encouraged" by the reaction "that countered the aggression and criminality from a few with the compassion and resilience of the many".

(With inputs from agencies)

