King Charles was ‘disrespectful’, did not want Meghan Markle to visit Queen Elizabeth on death-bed: Prince Harry

Prince Harry felt upset when King Charles asked Meghan Markle not to join him at Balmoral after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Harry found his father's reasoning disrespectful and arrived too late to say goodbye. He later supported Charles following news of the King's cancer diagnosis.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated12 Nov 2024, 01:24 PM IST
King Charles was ‘disrespectful’, did not want Meghan Markle to visit Queen Elizabeth on death-bed: Prince Harry (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)
King Charles was ‘disrespectful’, did not want Meghan Markle to visit Queen Elizabeth on death-bed: Prince Harry (Photo by Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)(Toby Melville / POOL / AFP)

Prince Harry was deeply upset when his father, King Charles, requested that Meghan Markle not accompany him to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

On September 8, 2022, when Harry was invited to Scotland to bid a final farewell to his grandmother, Charles reportedly told him that Meghan should not join him, despite both of them being in the UK at the time.

The revelation comes from the Duke of Sussex himself as Harry penned it in his memoir, Spare.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan ‘very, very nervous’ after Trump’s election victory

In his memoir, Harry describes how Charles explained his reasons, which he found disrespectful and unreasonable.

"He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want... her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it," the Mirror UK quoted Harry as writing in his book.

Harry mentioned feeling angry and responded sharply, asking his father not to speak about his wife in that manner.

Also Read | Can Donald Trump oust Meghan Markle, Prince Harry if elected as US President?

Charles, according to Harry, stammered and apologised, explaining that he didn’t want too many people at Balmoral, especially as Kate Middleton) wouldn’t be attending either, and thus felt Meghan’s presence was unnecessary.

"He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn't want a lot of people around,” Harry wrote.

Harry also shared that he faced difficulties reaching Balmoral that day as communication from the rest of the Royal Family was limited. He was left to arrange his own travel to Scotland. The prince ultimately arrived too late to say goodbye to the Queen.

‘My father was King’

He recalled discovering his grandmother’s passing through a message from Meghan and a news update on the BBC.

“It was a message from Meg: 'Call me when you get this.' I looked at the BBC website. My grandmother had died. My father was King," Harry added.

Also Read | Harry-Meghan slammed for spending ₹16 crore on security in Colombia

Later, in February 2024, Harry visited to support Charles after news of the King’s cancer diagnosis. He also made a solo trip in September to attend the WellChild Awards but did not meet his father or brother, Prince William.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKing Charles was ‘disrespectful’, did not want Meghan Markle to visit Queen Elizabeth on death-bed: Prince Harry

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    787.65
    01:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.1 (-2.12%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.15
    01:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.2 (0.14%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    258.50
    01:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    1.6 (0.62%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    139.90
    01:57 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    0.45 (0.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    644.95
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    21.05 (3.37%)

    Coforge share price

    8,117.25
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    53.85 (0.67%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,879.30
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    12.3 (0.66%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.30
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,091.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -333.6 (-6.15%)

    ITI share price

    307.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.7 (-6.02%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    475.55
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -27.55 (-5.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,825.65
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -105.75 (-5.48%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    992.45
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    70.15 (7.61%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    639.10
    01:54 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    37.25 (6.19%)

    EPL share price

    268.15
    01:52 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    15.3 (6.05%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    911.70
    01:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    41.75 (4.8%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.