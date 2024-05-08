King Charles won’t meet son Prince Harry due to ‘other priorities’ while Duke of Sussex reaches UK for Invictus Games
Prince Harry arrived in the UK for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary. He will not meet King Charles due to the monarch's schedule.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK on May 7. He was seen with his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to attend Invictus Games on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. However, he is not going to meet King Charles, according to The Independent.
