Prince Harry arrived in the UK for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary. He will not meet King Charles due to the monarch's schedule.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on May 7. He was seen with his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to attend Invictus Games on the occasion of its 10th anniversary. However, he is not going to meet King Charles, according to The Independent.

On May 8, Harry will give a speech at the Invictus Games. The international sporting event was founded by the Duke for military personnel injured in action. In 2014, Harry, who had served as a military helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, started the event at a thanksgiving ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral.

Also Read: King Charles' trust for Harry 'long gone'; Duke of Sussex is 'suffering consequences of his actions' Royal editor Chris Ship took to social media to announce that Prince Harry had arrived in the UK. He informed that Harry had landed in the UK ahead of his St Paul's Cathedral service on May 8 and would be "doing some Invictus related events".

“Prince Harry travelled to the UK alone - without Meghan or the children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan will not accompany Harry to the St Paul’s Cathedral in London tomorrow. But she will be with Harry for their visit to Nigeria later this week," Ship added.

Also Read: King Charles keeps the 'door open' for Prince Harry, not for Meghan Markle Meanwhile, it is reported that Harry would not meet his father due to the monarch's "other priorities".

“It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," The Independent quoted Harry’s spokesperson as saying.

Charles ‘not allowed’ to meet Harry alone Queen Camilla apparently has trust issues with Prince Harry. Therefore, she doesn’t want King Charles to meet his son alone. According to Royal commentator Angela Levin, Camilla fears that, given the monarch’s vulnerable condition during cancer treatment, he could give his son inside information.

Also Read: King Charles' funeral plans updated after cancer diagnosis "Nobody really wants to see him (Harry). King Charles will, because he's his father, and fathers love their children even if they go off and behave badly," she earlier said.

