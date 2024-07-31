King Charles worried about Prince Harry, will always keep the ‘door open’; Prince William disagrees: Report

King Charles is worried about Prince Harry's finances, according to a new book. The 75-year-old monarch is concerned that his younger son might exhaust the millions earned from various business deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify involving him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Robert Jobson made the claim in his book, “Catherine: The Princess of Wales”, the biography of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

“What worries His Majesty and his top team is what is going to happen when all the money runs out,” Jobson quoted a Buckingham Palace as saying.

Harry and Meghan are “trying to find an income stream… that doesn’t involve dishing dirt on the Royal Family” because “the public have wearied of their constant complaints”, the author argues.

The author also claims that the Royal Family has a significant gap in star power and manpower due to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their roles. However, despite this, Prince William is firm in his decision not to assist the Sussexes in the future, as per Jobson.

King Charles, however, will always keep the door open for Harry although a meaningful reconciliation seems unlikely, according to Jobson. The last time King Charles saw Prince Harry was during a brief meeting in February when Harry visited the UK after learning about his father's cancer diagnosis.

In late 2022, Prince Andrew was unexpectedly seen with the Royal Family at their Christmas service. Then, in February 2023, he and his ex-wife led Royal mourners at King Constantine of Greece's memorial service.

Charles’ message for William This raised questions about why the Duke of York, previously excluded from such events, was now publicly welcomed back. A senior Royal figure suggested that King Charles was sending a message about Prince Harry to his elder son, William.