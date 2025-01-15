Prince William, the next in line to inherit the royal throne, has reportedly identified certain family members who may be crucial during his reign.

According to Mirror, there is a high chance that Zara and Mike Tindall could step up to the plate when William becomes the King. Other names include royal favourites, Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.

The Tindalls don't have any royal titles but are considered very close to William. Royal reporter Jennie Bond said that they would "definitely agree" if William called on them.

“They won't step into an official working role, nor do I think the public would want to fund any more working royals,” Bond added.

Sophie and Edward stepping in also does not come as a surprise to many. Sophie has usually been described as the royal family's “secret weapon” and has been Kate's “royal sister” while she was dealing with cancer.

Bond reported, “Sophie and Edward were overshadowed because bigger stars in the family came along, and I think at times she did mind that. But she was always pragmatic about their place in the hierarchy.”

There's also one royal who wants to walk her own path, but William may have big plans for her: Sophie and Edward's 21-year-old daughter Louise Windsor.

She is studying at the University of St Andrews - where William and Kate first met. She and her brother James are 15th and 16th in the line of succession but have kept themselves away from the spotlight.

In fact, Louise was allowed to use the title of “Princess” when she turned 18 but is yet to do so.

King Charles may not be too keen on implementing this plan. For a long time, he has believed in minimising the number of working royals. It would ultimately help reduce the public costs of the House of Windsor.