King's guard horse bites woman tourist as she touches it; netizens say, 'well earned'
According to the video, while posing for a picture outside the Horse Guards Parade in London's Westminster, a woman was seen putting her hand on the horse's neck. And the horse bit her.
Known for following a meticulous routine and stringent discipline, the King's guards protect various locations throughout the United Kingdom. They are stationed outside Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace to attract tourists.