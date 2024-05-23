Known for following a meticulous routine and stringent discipline, the King's guards protect various locations throughout the United Kingdom. They are stationed outside Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace to attract tourists.

Visitors from all over the globe take pictures of these guards, but sometimes, they overstep their bounds. Some even place their hands over the guards, while others pose with their horses. In some instances, this irks the guards or the horses.

Recently, in a video, a King's Guard horse bit a tourist after she touched it for a photo. This video has gone viral.

According to the video, a woman was seen putting her hand on the horse's neck while posing for a picture outside the Horse Guards Parade in London's Westminster.

In a matter of few seconds, this act probably irked the horse, and then he bit the woman. After this, the woman stumbled backwards and almost fell over. A man comes to help her later.

As per the protocol, the Household Cavalry soldier remained silent during the incident. Looks like the woman touched the horse despite a notice nearby mentioned not to do so and stating, "Beware! Horses may bite or kick."

Here's the video:

After the video was uploaded by Oli London, it garnered over 1 million views, with netizens commenting on it.

Here are some comments:

Mark McLain wrote, "Horse did the right thing."

Suellen write, "Good grief - just follow the rules and leave the horse alone! It’s not complicated."

Vic commented, "Haha! Serves her bloody right"

Some commented, "Good on the horse. Too bad it didn't get to kick the tourist as well."

Another commented, "The horse name is Armand. It’s not forbidden to touch or get too close actually, you’re allowed to pet the horse but sometimes they aren’t in the mood."

Mickey McAllister wrote, "There’s a sign that clearly warns not to touch the reigns and that horses can bite or kick. The horse bit when her hands came near the reigns. She was warned."

"Well earned. Hopefully the mounts shots are up to date," a netizens wrote.

