Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls out Bengaluru's civic body over 'shoddily' finished project

A recent “beautification” initiative in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram has come under fire after Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and several citizens criticised the quality of work showcased by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The authority had shared a video on social media highlighting the clearance of a long-standing black spot near the BBMP School Road in Malleswaram. Supervised by Assistant Executive Engineer Rekha, the effort was presented as a successful “Blackspot Removal & Beautification Update,” with the GBA urging residents to maintain cleanliness in the area.

However, the post drew widespread backlash. Sharing the video, Mazumdar-Shaw questioned the quality of the work, writing: “Are you really proud of this? You reclaimed the footpath but it’s still shoddily finished. Full marks for effort but please ensure good quality finishing.”

Her remarks resonated with many residents who expressed disappointment over the so-called beautification. One user wrote, “The finish is worse than any poor country in the world. Horrible work. The workers who did the job should never be given any job. There is no pride in their work.”

Another citizen pointed out the irregularity of such clean-ups: “The situation in this country is that even basic things needs to be celebrated which are part of work of authorities.” Others criticised the need to publicise basic civic work at all, with one comment reading, “The finish is worse than of any poor country in the world. Couldn’t digest that GBA is this bad. Horrible work. The workers who did the job should never ever should be given any job. There is no pride in their work. Shame on you GBA.”

The third asked, "Are we really celebrating this???? Is this called beautification??"

While a handful of users acknowledged the intent behind the initiative, most agreed that the execution left much to be desired. “Your efforts are good, but not enough,” one response summed up.

As the criticism continues to mount online, the GBA has not yet responded to the concerns raised by citizens and the city’s prominent voices.