Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's praise for DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru footpaths sparks backlash. Internet says 'this is pathetic'

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has come under sharp criticism online after praising Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for what she described as visible improvements to Bengaluru’s civic infrastructure.

Kiran Shaw's latest post on X about Bengaluru roads receives a lot of flak In a post on X, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee wrote, “We are finally seeing visible change in cleaner foot paths n asphalted roads across the city. @DKShivakumar your leadership has been key in rescuing our city from collapsing under the weight of garbage debris n pot holes. Please continue to drive this important development. Credit is also due to @GBAChiefComm. Let’s build a worldclass city through collective civic responsibility @BPACofficial (sic).”

The message drew an immediate and intense backlash, with many residents arguing that Shaw’s assessment painted an inaccurate picture of conditions across the city.

One user responded, “Cleaner footpath? This is HSR, the cradle of all startups in the country, not some inside road, but 17th cross where most unicorns boast their presence. One thing i must say, there is some resemblance of footpath i can surely see here which i can't in most of the city.”

Another challenged her claims directly, “Not entirely true. Please look at how @BDAOfficialGok officials treat the roads that they are suppose to work on. All the garbage collection vehicles come here to consolidate but look at how they do it. Just dumping it all over. And when it rains, the roads get flooded with dirty unhygienic water. It's really pathetic.”

Criticism continued from several parts of the city: “Mam, please come to Whitefield and then comment. Still roads are bad, footpaths can't be seen, garbage everywhere, wrong side driving, all are rampant here.”

Others accused Shaw of being out of touch with conditions faced by ordinary residents:

“Might be around your house to keep u happy. We commoners don’t see any changes in the rest of the city.”

In Singasandra, residents highlighted what they called cosmetic upgrades, “So called clear roads at aecs layout, singasandra. They just patched the road here and there. We can see in the video where patches are wornout with in 2 days. What kind of patch work it is where they patched only little and gravel is visible everywhere. Simply wasting resources.”

Another user criticised conditions near Biocon’s own premises, “Oh ma’am, please don’t act like a politician. Bommasandra is still one of the dirtiest and worst industrial areas in all of India. Right in front of your Biocon gate, there’s garbage everywhere and roads full of potholes. As for safety, ask your employees how safe the area is after 7 p.m. Many people have lost their bikes that were parked near the gate.”

Rising scrutiny of Bengaluru’s infrastructure Shaw’s comments come at a time when civic issues in Bengaluru—particularly in the eastern zones—have been at the centre of public debate. In October, Shivakumar faced growing anger from residents of Mahadevapura and other eastern areas, who argued that infrastructure remained poor despite the region contributing some of the highest tax revenues to the state.

Responding to the criticism, the Deputy Chief Minister announced that the Bengaluru East City Corporation would henceforth retain and spend all of its locally generated revenue for development under the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). During the ‘Walk with Bengaluru’ campaign at Vengaiah Eco Park in KR Pura, he engaged with residents on issues including roads, traffic, waste management and neighbourhood markets, instructing officials to act on complaints on the spot.

Against this backdrop, Shaw’s endorsement of the government’s efforts has stirred debate over whether recent improvements are city-wide or limited to select localities. While some areas have reported upgraded roads and better footpath maintenance, online reactions suggest that many neighbourhoods continue to struggle with long-standing issues such as potholes, broken pavements, uncollected waste and flooding.