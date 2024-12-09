Kiran Rao, a well-known film producer, screenwriter, and director, has rented a residential property for ₹6.5 lakh per month in Bandra West area of Mumbai, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The apartment is located in Anand at Bandra's Pali Hill.

According to the documents, the monthly rent is ₹6.5 lakh for the first year and will rise to ₹6.82 lakh in the second year, ₹7.16 lakh in the third year, ₹7.52 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹7.90 lakh in the fifth year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kiran Rao’s film, ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ has been selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

She directed and produced the film via Kindling Pictures with former husband Aamir Khan and his banner AKPPL and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A light-hearted satire on patriarchy, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ follows the story of two brides called Phool and Jaya in rural India in 2001 who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. It stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.

It also stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma.

Earlier in November, the makers of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, India's official entry to Oscars 2025, unveiled a new poster of the film with its English title ‘Lost Ladies’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other Bollywood stars who rented apartments It may be noted that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has also taken a luxury apartment on rent for a year in the Juhu area of Mumbai for ₹6 lakh per month, according to property documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment measures 3,928.86 sq ft in size. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The actress had paid advance rent of ₹72 lakh for the entire year.

Earlier, Karan Johar had also rented a property in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area for a rent of ₹8 lakh per month for three years.