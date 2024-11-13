Kishkindha Kaandam OTT release date: How to watch Malayalam mystery thriller online

Kishkindha Kaandam, a psychological thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, stars Asif Ali in his first solo lead role. The film has achieved box office success, surpassing 75 crore, and is set for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

Updated13 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Kishkindha Kaandam is, perhaps above all else, the story of a father and son weighted down by secrets. The film is due out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19 for those who missed it in theatres.
Kishkindha Kaandam is, perhaps above all else, the story of a father and son weighted down by secrets. The film is due out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19 for those who missed it in theatres.

Kishkindha Kaandam, a Malayalam psychological mystery thriller directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, has garnered attention for its captivating story and powerful performances.

Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam is the first solo lead film to surpass 75 crore at the box office. According to reports, the film's OTT and satellite rights were reportedly sold for 12 crore, with Disney+ Hotstar acquiring the digital streaming rights.

OTT release date

While it was initially scheduled for a digital release on November 1, 2024, the latest update confirms that the film will now premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 19, 2024.

Trailer:

Cast

The cast of Kishkindha Kaandam includes Asif Ali in the lead role as Ajay Chandran K.V., with Vijayaraghavan playing Appu Pillai and Aparna Balamurali portraying Aparna. The film also features notable supporting performances from Ashokan, Jagadish, Aarav, Vyshnavi Raj, and Shebin Benson. Additionally, the film sees contributions from actors such as Major Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi, Nishan, Kottayam Ramesh, Arjun Radhakrishnan Ambat, and Shravan K. Dev, all of whom add depth to the gripping narrative.

The film features Asif Ali in the lead role, marking an important milestone in Ayyathan's directorial journey, following his debut with Kakshi Amminipilla.

Written by Bahul Ramesh, who also handled the cinematography, the film delves into a complex and suspenseful narrative. Produced by Joby George under the Goodwill Entertainments banner, Kishkindha Kaandam has made a strong impact, engaging audiences with its intriguing plot and standout performances.

Moreover, the performance of Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan was widely regarded as the highlight of the suspense drama Kishkindha Kaandam. The film also featured an ambiguous and intriguing ending, adding to its overall appeal.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 09:51 AM IST
