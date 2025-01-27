The Padma Awards 2025, which was announced on Republic Day, had a total of 139 names. And Arijit Singh is one of the notable names that have made it to the list.

Singer Sonu Nigam expressed disappointment at the fact that other singers such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Alka Yagnik, who have wowed people with their music, have still not received the Padma Award. He added that even the legendary singer Kishore Kumar has not yet received the Padma Award.

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ singer shared his thoughts in a video he posted on Instagram.

No Padma Award for Kishore Kumar Sonu Nigam lamented that legendary singers such as Kishore Kumar, whose voice ruled the music of the 90's have not been honoured with the Padma Shri till now. He mentioned that a lot of Padma Awards in 2025 were being given posthumously, indicating that the same could have been done for Kishore Kumar.

“Do aese singers hai jinhone poore duniya ke singers ko inspire kiya hai. Ek ko toh humne Padma Shri pe hi simtaa diya hai, woh hai Mohammed Rafi sahab. Aur ek hai jinko Padma Shri bhi naseeb nahi hua hai, Kishore Kumar ji. Posthumously award mil rahe hai na (There are two singers who have inspired singers all over the world. We have limited one of them with the Padma Shri award, that’s Mohammad Rafi. The other one didn’t even get a Padma Shri, Kishore Kumar. Awards are being given posthumously, right)?”

For the year 2025, there are 13 posthumous Padma awardees. 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, noted Malayalam author M.T. Vasudevan Nair, are a few names from the Art, Literature category who would be given the Padma award posthumously.

‘The pending Padma Awardees’ “India and it’s pending Padma Awardees," Sonu Nigam captioned his Instagram post.

Sonu Nigam further added that singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik are an inspiration to all, for which they must be honoured with the Padma Award.

“Aur jo hai bhi unme se Alka Yagnik ji, itna lamba aur kamaal ka career raha hai, unhe kuch nahi mila abhi tak. Shreya Ghoshal, bohut samay se apni kala ka loha banwa rahi hai. Unko bhi milna chahiye. Sunidhi Chauhan, unhone bhi ek poore generation ko inpire kiya hai apni alag si awaaz se. Unhe bhi kuch nahi mila abhi tak (Among the current singers, Alka Yagnik had such a long and phenomenal career, she hasn’t received anything yet. Shreya Ghoshal has been proving her brilliance for a long time. She should also be honoured. Sunidhi Chauhan has inspired an entire generation with her unique voice. She also hasn’t received anything yet)," said Sonu Nigam.