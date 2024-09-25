Kiss the Future: Why was Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s movie, disqualified from Oscars 2025? Check the rules

Kiss the Future, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, received critical acclaim but was denied an Oscar nomination for failing to meet technical release criteria. Producers challenged the ruling, citing multiple screenings but were ultimately unsuccessful in their appeal to the Academy.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon raised objection after their movie 'Kiss the Future' was disqualified from Oscars 2025
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon raised objection after their movie ’Kiss the Future’ was disqualified from Oscars 2025

The documentary Kiss the Future, produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, has been critically acclaimed and won multiple awards this year. However, the movie faced a setback after its nomination was rejected from the prestigious Oscar Awards 2025.

The movie makers plea to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences rejected the movie makers' plea to reconsider their decision to reject the documentary’s nomination, reported Deadline on Monday. The governing body of the awards rejected the documentary after it failed to meet technical criteria related to its theatrical release.

Also Read | Ben Affleck asks $29.995 million for Los Angeles home

Why did ‘Kiss the Future’ fail to qualify Oscar 2024 nomination?

According to Deadline, all the films nominated for the Oscars need to have a wide release in a specific number of theatres in the US. However, the movie ‘Kiss the Future’ failed to meet the specific criteria associated with the frequency of the movie’s show in a day, said Deadline in its report.

Also Read | Ben Affleck asks $29.995 million for Los Angeles home

Challenging the fixed criteria of ‘three screenings at a theatre in a day’, the producers wrote in their plea that the film was screened multiple times at numerous international film festivals and was released theatrically by AMC for a two-week run in 139 theatres across all the major markets in the US.

“In some theatres, the film screened three times daily, but… the programmers (AMC) neglected to do a three-times daily screening within New York or Los Angeles,” mentioned the producers in the letter, as reported by Deadline. The film producers have also criticised the Acadmy’s ruling over criteria which they say was misinterpreted.

Also Read | Ben Affleck has last laugh on Oscars night

Academy’s response to Kiss the Future producers’ appeal

The producers-Damon, Affleck and Sarah Anthony, in their appeal, had argued about the movie’s wide release. In their plea, it was mentioned that the movie was released in 139 AMC cinemas including Los Angeles and New York.

They also said that the wide release should have made the movie eligible for Oscars 2025 qualification.
Responding to the moviemakers’ appeal, the Academy wrote back, “ “The Documentary Branch Executive Committee has reviewed the appeal for KISS THE FUTURE. We regret to inform you that the appeal has been denied, and the film was deemed ineligible. While we know this news is disappointing, we assure you that the situation was thoroughly discussed and evaluated. These difficult decisions are not taken lightly by the Committee, but the process is necessary to be fair and consistent with all entries.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 02:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKiss the Future: Why was Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s movie, disqualified from Oscars 2025? Check the rules

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.30
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.75 (0.47%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,777.85
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.4 (0.53%)

    Vedanta

    479.55
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.3 (1.98%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    132.80
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    5.5 (4.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,891.25
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    163.45 (5.99%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    818.15
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    44.65 (5.77%)

    HEG

    2,426.85
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    117.1 (5.07%)

    Piramal Pharma

    227.35
    02:24 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.65 (4.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.