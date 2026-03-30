IPL: Why is Cameron Green not bowling for KKR? After Ajinkya Rahane’s cryptic remark, Cricket Australia reveals reason

KKR could not defend 220 last night, 29 March, at the Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians. Throughout the bowlers’ struggle to contain MI batters, many wondered why Cameron Green was not asking to bowl. Here comes the explanation.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Cameron Green is currently managing a minor back complaint that is preventing him from bowling. The 26-year-old all-rounder underwent a significant back operation in late 2024. He is now dealing with a fresh lower back issue.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson says Green is rebuilding his bowling loads in India. He is expected to return to full fitness in 10-12 days.

The spokesperson confirms that his IPL franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders, was fully briefed on the situation. Green also played in the Sheffield Shield's ninth round as a batter only. It was after he returned from the T20 World Cup in February.

Green made his much-anticipated IPL debut in KKR's opening match against the Mumbai Indians. He batted at number 3.

The Number 42 hit a 4 and a 6 before being dismissed for 18 off 10 balls. He tried an aggressive shot off Shardul Thakur, who later won the Player of the Match award as MI won by 6 wickets.

Ajinkya Rahane acknowledged after the match that Green's bowling availability would be crucial to KKR finding their ideal combination.

"Unfortunately, Cameron Green cannot bowl at this moment. When he starts bowling, the combination will be slightly different,” Rahane said after the match.

“Finding that balance with the ball is really important. So, hopefully, Green starts to bowl soon, so we can find the combinations that will be okay," he added.

When questioned why Cameron Green was not bowling, Rahane replied, “You need to ask that question to Cricket Australia.”

The cryptic remark opened the door to much speculation. Now, Cricket Australia has cleared it.

Social media reaction Social media reacted to Cameron Green not bowling in the Mumbai match. Many cricket experts spoke about the Australian’s absence from bowling.

“It is absolutely critical for the balance of KKR that Cameron Green bowls. His bowling will allow them to play Rovman Powell which will complete the batting line up,” Harsha Bhogle wrote on social media.

“If you pay for an All-Rounder and get a batsman in return…you should be, at the very least, eligible for a refund,” Akash Chopra posted.

Social media users demanded a reply from Cricket Australia.

“Cricket Australia, we need answers on why Cameron Green can’t bowl for KKR,” wrote one of them.

“CAMERON GREEN COOKED KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders bought Cameron Green for the all-rounder job, but he refused the ball. 25 crores wasted by KKR,” wrote another.

One user asked, “So, Cameron Green was bought for 25.20 CR just for his batting? I remember people explaining the auction dynamics to me, but I surely won’t understand this obsession with Cameron Green when he isn’t even among the top T20 players.”