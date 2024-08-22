Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  KL Rahul announces retirement? Amid cricketer's Instagram story, fake post goes viral

KL Rahul announces retirement? Amid cricketer's Instagram story, fake post goes viral

Livemint

  • Though the message looks real and posted by KL Rahul, its authenticity is yet to be certified.

KL Rahul will be part of Team A in Duleep Trophy. (AFP)

Indian star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul stunned cricket fans on 22 August with a social media post about his retirement from international cricket.

Rahul, who recently returned to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, started with a line that read, ‘I have an important announcement to make.’

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply
KL Rahul's 'alleged' social media message.

Following this, another image made the rounds where set of words appeared on his Instagram channel, that allegedly confirmed his retirement.

In the second image, it was written, "After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years."

“I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals."

"While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey," it added.

KL Rahul's 'alleged' social message post.

Though the message looks real and posted by KL Rahul, its authenticity is yet to be certified.

Here are few reactions by netizens:

One wrote on X, "Waiting For Your Announcement Champ KL Rahul."

Another wrote, “KL Rahul International Cricket se sanyas nhi lena chahiye."

Someone commented, "Why so much hate about kl Rahul ...he can make a great come back."

A fourth commented, "I urge everyone to stop spreading rumors about Rahul's retirement. It's simply not true. He hasn't retired, so let's not waste time on unfounded speculation.

Meanwhile, Rahul will be seen in action in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2024, which is scheduled to begin on 5 September.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.