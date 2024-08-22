Indian star wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul stunned cricket fans on 22 August with a social media post about his retirement from international cricket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul, who recently returned to the Indian team for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, started with a line that read, ‘I have an important announcement to make.’

Following this, another image made the rounds where set of words appeared on his Instagram channel, that allegedly confirmed his retirement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second image, it was written, "After much reflection and consideration, I have decided to announce my retirement from professional cricket. This decision has not been easy, as the sport has been a significant part of my life for many years."

“I am deeply grateful for the support and encouragement from my family, friends, teammates, and fans throughout my career. The experiences and memories I have gained on and off the field are truly invaluable. I am honoured to have represented my country and played alongside so many talented individuals."

"While I am excited about the new chapter that lies ahead, I will always cherish the time spent in the game. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the message looks real and posted by KL Rahul, its authenticity is yet to be certified.

Here are few reactions by netizens: One wrote on X, "Waiting For Your Announcement Champ KL Rahul."

Another wrote, “KL Rahul International Cricket se sanyas nhi lena chahiye." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Someone commented, "Why so much hate about kl Rahul ...he can make a great come back."

A fourth commented, "I urge everyone to stop spreading rumors about Rahul's retirement. It's simply not true. He hasn't retired, so let's not waste time on unfounded speculation.