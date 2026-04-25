KL Rahul becomes first Indian to enter 150-club in IPL, etches name alongside Chris Gayle & Brendon McCullum

KL Rahul cracked the 150-club in Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday as the Delhi Capitals batter grabbed two dropped opportunities with both hands to be notch the highest score by an Indian in the tournament's history. Rahul, opening the batting, ended at 152 not out in just 67 balls, studded with 16 fours and nine sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Coming into the crease after an early fall of Pathum Nissanka, Rahul turned what was an rescue act to a personal milestone. During his time in the crease, Nitish Rana to gave Rahul perfect support at the other end with a knock of 91 off 44 balls, including 11 fours and four sixes. The duo added 220 runs for the second wicket - the second-highest partnerships in the IPL.
Only Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158) are ahead of Rahul in the list of highest individual scores in IPL. In the process, Rahul scored his sixth IPL hundred, thus going on level with Gayle and also moved to sixth position in the all-time scorer's tally, going past legendary MS Dhoni.
The right-handed opener brought up his century in just 47 balls, bringing up Delhi Capitals' fastest-ever century in IPL, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball hundreds in 2011 and 2016, respectively. This was also the fastest of Rahul's six IPL hundreds, with the previous fastest being a 56-ball ton against the Mumbai Indians in 2022.
Rahul now also holds the highest score for Delhi Capitals in IPL history, outdoing Rishabh Pant's 128 out out against Sunrisers Hyderabad made back in 2018. The Karnataka-born batter now has the joint-most hundreds by a Delhi Capitals batter (2) alongside Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.
The Delhi Capitals opener also became the first player in IPL history to score multiple tons for three different teams, as per a stat from CricViz, with two centuries each for Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. He has also overtaken Tilak Varma's 151 against Meghalaya last season to get the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20Is.
More to follow…