KL Rahul's birthday: On April 18, 2024, KL Rahul turned 32. On this day, his father-in-law Suniel Shetty shared a personal image while calling the Lucknow captain ‘son’.

KL Rahul's birthday: KL Rahul turned 32 on April 18, 2024. On his birthday, his father-in-law Suniel Shetty shared an endearing image on Instagram and added a lovely message for the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) captain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: KL Rahul is a ‘spare tyre’, says Navjot Singh Sidhu; here’s why “They say it’s not what we have in life , but who we have in our life that matters …feeling blessed to have you in ours for it’s a connection I can’t explain …happy birthday Rahul … love you son," wrote the Bollywood actor.

Rahul, the prodigal son of Indian cricket, got married to Athiya Shetty in January 2023. Suniel Shetty’s daughter dated Rahul for four years before they decided to tie the knot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: KL Rahul behind wicket in IPL as batter eyes role T20 World Cup 2024 selection In the pic that Suniel Shetty shared on his official Instagram handle, Rahul is seen sitting in a relaxed manner with the actor and his son, Ahan Shetty. Athiya commented on the photo by writing “favourite men". Rahul himself replied with a Black Heart Emoji.

Suniel Shetty trolling KL Rahul During IPL matches, Suniel Shetty is seen trolling KL Rahul in a Dream11 ad and calling Sharma-ji Ka Beta, Rohit Sharma, as “Mera Beta". In the commercial, when Rahul tries to join the table while Suniel and Rohit are already having dinner, he is asked to leave. Rohit says in the ad that he is having a “family dinner" with Suniel Shetty. He asks Rahul not to join.

When Rahul asks “Papa", Shetty says, “No Papa." Then, he clarifies his stance on supporting Mumbai Indians (MI) by saying, "Jab tak tournament on hai, Sharma-ji ka beta mera beta (As long as the tournament is going, Mr. Sharma’s son is my son)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He then goes on to feed a piece of apple to Rohit, who is happy to oblige. Rahul, who captains MI’s rival Lucknow, shakes his head and leaves.

However, with his personal message on KL Rahul’s birthday, Shetty seems to have changed his stance.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!