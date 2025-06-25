Knife-bearing bride threatens to ‘chop’ groom ‘in 35 pieces’ on first night: ‘Don’t touch me. I am...’

Excited to start a new life with Sitara, Captain Nishad was shattered to the core when his newlywed wife said the unimaginable on their wedding night in Prayagraj, something that would haunt him for the rest of his life.

“Don't touch me. I’ll cut you into 35 pieces,” Sitara lashed out, holding a sharp knife under the veil.

Still in her wedding dress, Sitara sat in one corner of the room and revealed that she was “the property” of her lover, and the only person who had “the right to spend a wedding night” with her was him.

Taken aback by the sudden threat to his life, Nishad shared the tale of the following three terrifying nights, full of threats, fear, humiliation, leaving a 26-year-old man never wanting to marry again.

The grand wedding On April 29, Captain Nishad married Sitara, and the bride arrived at her in-laws’ house on April 30, the most terrifying night of the groom's life.

Their wedding reception was scheduled for May 2.

During the three days of wedding festivities, while everything looked merry to the guests and relatives, a very different story unfolded inside the couple's room.

Talking to News18, Nishad recalled that when he entered the room on his wedding night, Sitara was sitting quietly, completely veiled, and holding a knife

“She told me bluntly—'Don't touch me. I'm at Amans' property. If you try, I'll cut you into 35 pieces,'” he said, recounting the horrific night.

“I was frozen. That entire night, I sat on the sofa while she stayed on the bed with the knife. I didn’t dare sleep,” he shared. Nishad said the ordeal continued for three nights.

Terrified of becoming just another headline in the newspapers, Nishad said, “She would sleep only after midnight. I stayed awake, fearing she might stab me in my sleep. I’ve read about such cases in newspapers.”

‘Forced to marry’ On May 3, unable to live with the mental pressure of being under constant threat, Nishad shared this situation with his mother.

When confronted, Sitara said without hesitation, “I love Aman. I only married because I was forced to. I want to live with him—only he has the right to spend a wedding night with me.”

Eventually, her parents were called, and on May 25, they asked her to “forget Aman and accept her marriage.”

Despite agreeing in front of the group, she continued harassing Nisad.

However, on the night of May 30, Sitara eventually escaped. With the main gate locked, she is believed to have scaled the rear boundary wall before disappearing into the night. CCTV footage later captured her limping away, just past midnight.

No FIR According to Inspector Kishore Gautam of Naini Bridge Police Station, the matter was settled through mutual consent as a non-criminal family dispute.

“The boy’s family submitted an application and requested that no FIR be filed. Both families agreed to resolve the matter through discussion. They presented a written mutual agreement. Since it was a domestic matter, we respected their decision,” he said.

‘If I ever marry again…’: Captain Nishad The trauma of that night lingers, and though emotionally shattered, Captain Nishad is trying to find his footing in a world that no longer feels familiar.

“If I ever marry again, it will be someone who truly understands the meaning of marriage,” he said, adding that Sitara never accepted him. “She only wanted Aman. I feared for my life every night.”