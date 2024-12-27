Kate Middleton celebrated Christmas with her family at Sandringham for the first time after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She completed her chemotherapy treatment few months ago. Thus, she connected with well-wishers with cancer as the main topic of discussion.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, spent her traditional Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham with several meaningful conversations focused on cancer. Months after completing chemotherapy treatment and coming back to terms with life, the 42-year-old Brish Royal “appeared to give special attention to the well-wishers at Sandringham who came with their own stories of surviving cancer," Telegraph reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was a difficult year for the Princess of Wales, earlier this year she had a major abdominal surgery, months later she was diagnosed with cancer.

One of the cancer survivors, Karen Maclean, who met Kate on the occasion, said “It was such a surreal moment." Kate received a powerful embrace from Karen, who battled cancer for 20 years and said, "Unless you've been on that journey you can't understand what it's like." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Calling her hug to Kate a “privilege," Maclean remarked, “We were talking about our illnesses, because we're both cancer victims, when she reached out and hugged me. It was really unexpected and such a joy … I gave her a tight squeeze back." The Sun reported.

On March 22 this year, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis through a video message. On September 9, she said that she had completed chemotherapy treatment. The Princess marked the auspicious festival of Christmas by partaking in morning service at St Mary Magdalene church with her husband Prince William and their kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

She arrived at the Sandringham estate, wearing forest green Alexander McQueen coat. She looked radiant as she chatted with many well-wishers and the rest of the royal family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate Middleton also met two sisters, Nicola Halligan and Laura Mather, who lost their grandmother to cancer earlier this year. According to Telegraph report, the two sister had come to Sandringham for the first time to meet the royal family, as a tribute to their grandmother, who was a royal fan. “We’ve come down because my Nan was a massive royal fan and she passed away in May, so we thought it would be nice to be here," Telegraph quoted Laura Mather as saying.