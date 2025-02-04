Kobali, the intense Telugu crime-revenge drama web series starring Ravi Prakash, is all set to premiere on the digital streaming platform. Directed by Revanth Levaka, the series unfolds in the faction-ridden landscapes of Rayalaseema, delving deep into the themes of vengeance and its lasting consequences.

With a compelling narrative and a gripping portrayal of blood feuds, Kobali promises to be a gripping addition to the Telugu OTT space.

Kobali OTT Release: When and where to watch Kobali will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting 4 February 2025. The web series will be available for OTT platform subscribers.

Kobali: Plot Overview Set in the volatile Rayalaseema region, Kobali revolves around a brutal family feud fueled by generations of vengeance. The series captures the relentless pursuit of revenge and its far-reaching impact on individuals and society.

Through its dark and gripping storytelling, Kobali explores the cyclical nature of violence and the heavy price it demands.

“Two families become entangled in a web of retaliation, greed, and revenge. Many people are impacted when secret truths are revealed, and hostilities intensify,” Disney+ Hotstar said to describe the series.

Kobali: Cast The web series boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Ravi Prakash in a pivotal role. Other key actors include Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri, Suneal Patel Neelawar, KP Kalidindi, Sripavan Dhadhi, Sneha Gupta, Venkat Batchu, Megana Chowdery, and Tarun Rohith.