Kobali OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Prakash’s Telugu revenge web series

Kobali, the intense Telugu crime-revenge drama web series starring Ravi Prakash, is all set to premiere on the digital streaming platform. Directed by Revanth Levaka, the series unfolds in the faction-ridden landscapes of Rayalaseema, delving deep into the themes of vengeance and its lasting consequences.

With a compelling narrative and a gripping portrayal of blood feuds, Kobali promises to be a gripping addition to the Telugu OTT space.

Kobali OTT Release: When and where to watch Kobali will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting 4 February 2025. The web series will be available for OTT platform subscribers.

Advertisement

Kobali: Plot Overview Set in the volatile Rayalaseema region, Kobali revolves around a brutal family feud fueled by generations of vengeance. The series captures the relentless pursuit of revenge and its far-reaching impact on individuals and society.

Through its dark and gripping storytelling, Kobali explores the cyclical nature of violence and the heavy price it demands.

“Two families become entangled in a web of retaliation, greed, and revenge. Many people are impacted when secret truths are revealed, and hostilities intensify,” Disney+ Hotstar said to describe the series.

Advertisement

Kobali: Cast The web series boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Ravi Prakash in a pivotal role. Other key actors include Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri, Suneal Patel Neelawar, KP Kalidindi, Sripavan Dhadhi, Sneha Gupta, Venkat Batchu, Megana Chowdery, and Tarun Rohith.

Kobali: Interesting Trivia The first poster of Kobali featured a blood-stained knife reflecting the faces of key characters, with the tagline “Prepare for bloodshed” setting the tone for its dark narrative.

In the trailer, Ravi Prakash’s character delivers a sombre tone with a thought-provoking line: “Every legend, every epic tells the same story—selfishness and hatred lead to war. No matter the era, this truth never changes.”

Originally, director Trivikram Srinivas had suggested ‘Kobali’ as the title of a movie in which he intended to co-star with Pawan Kalyan.