Kobali OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Prakash’s Telugu revenge web series

With a compelling narrative and a gripping portrayal of blood feuds, Kobali promises to be a gripping addition to the Telugu OTT space.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated4 Feb 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Through its dark and gripping storytelling, Kobali explores the cyclical nature of violence and the heavy price it demands.(X)

Kobali, the intense Telugu crime-revenge drama web series starring Ravi Prakash, is all set to premiere on the digital streaming platform. Directed by Revanth Levaka, the series unfolds in the faction-ridden landscapes of Rayalaseema, delving deep into the themes of vengeance and its lasting consequences.

With a compelling narrative and a gripping portrayal of blood feuds, Kobali promises to be a gripping addition to the Telugu OTT space.

Also Read | Jewel Thief on Netflix: Netizens react to Saif Ali Khan-Jaideep Ahlawat collab

Kobali OTT Release: When and where to watch

Kobali will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting 4 February 2025. The web series will be available for OTT platform subscribers.

Advertisement

Kobali: Plot Overview

Set in the volatile Rayalaseema region, Kobali revolves around a brutal family feud fueled by generations of vengeance. The series captures the relentless pursuit of revenge and its far-reaching impact on individuals and society.

Through its dark and gripping storytelling, Kobali explores the cyclical nature of violence and the heavy price it demands.

“Two families become entangled in a web of retaliation, greed, and revenge. Many people are impacted when secret truths are revealed, and hostilities intensify,” Disney+ Hotstar said to describe the series.

Advertisement
Also Read | The Recruit Season 3: What to expect and when will it arrive on OTT?

Kobali: Cast

The web series boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Ravi Prakash in a pivotal role. Other key actors include Sri Tej, Are Syamala, Rocky Singh, Jabardasth Naveen, Yogi Khatri, Suneal Patel Neelawar, KP Kalidindi, Sripavan Dhadhi, Sneha Gupta, Venkat Batchu, Megana Chowdery, and Tarun Rohith.

Also Read | Delhi Crime Season 3 OTT release: Netflix drops teaser; DIG Vartika is back

Kobali: Interesting Trivia

  • The first poster of Kobali featured a blood-stained knife reflecting the faces of key characters, with the tagline “Prepare for bloodshed” setting the tone for its dark narrative.
  • In the trailer, Ravi Prakash’s character delivers a sombre tone with a thought-provoking line: “Every legend, every epic tells the same story—selfishness and hatred lead to war. No matter the era, this truth never changes.”
  • Originally, director Trivikram Srinivas had suggested ‘Kobali’ as the title of a movie in which he intended to co-star with Pawan Kalyan.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsKobali OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Prakash’s Telugu revenge web series
First Published:4 Feb 2025, 01:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget