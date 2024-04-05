'Koi troll nahi karega': Netizens react as Hardik Pandya prays at Somnath Temple after MI's loss in IPL 2024
Hardik Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in December, was under the scanner as he failed to give a good start to the five-time winning franchise in IPL.
Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya was seen offering prayers at Gujarat's Somnath Temple on 5 April amid facing criticism for failing to win a single match in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message