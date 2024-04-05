Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya was seen offering prayers at Gujarat's Somnath Temple on 5 April amid facing criticism for failing to win a single match in the ongoing Indian Premier League. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandya, who was traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians in December, was under the scanner, as he failed to give a good start to the five-time winning franchise in IPL.

Mumbai Indians is at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table. The team has played three matches so far and lost all of them. It's net run-rate is a negative 1.423. MI fans and supporters have been unhappy with Pandya after he overtook the team's captaincy from Rohit Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video:

Following the video was shared on social media, netizens were quick to react on it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are few reactions: Dev too to X and wrote “Rohit Sharma told the cameraman to turn off recording when he visited temple . That's the sign of real Sanatani ❤️"

Another wrote, “They all become religious when career doesn’t go well!"

Someone commented, “Much needed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayush wrote, "10 camera laga kar puja karna koi is snake pandya se seekhe , bhagwan ko bhi PR ke liye nahi chora. ,now you deserve more hate chapri ."

Lokesh Saini wrote, “Bagwan dhyaan rakhna hardik ka❤🥺" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another netizens wrote, “Jab kuch smjh naa aaye Bhagwan k pass chale jao (sic)"

Ritesh Mishra commented, “Bura waqt aate he bhagwan ki sharan me pahuch gaye"

A social media user wrote, "Guys relax, koi troll nhi karega" and shared a meme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Bhai tere karm hi aise hai ..ke bhagawan bhi kuch nahi kar sakata abb (sic)" someone else commented.

For Pandya, this IPL has not been fruitful as MI suffered a hat-trick of losses. He was even booed by the spectators, including at the home venue at Wankhede Stadium.

