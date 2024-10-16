Kojagari Laxmi Puja 2024: When is Kojagari Purnima, muhurat timings, significance & more

Celebrated on the full moon of Ashwin, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja honours Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees prepare offerings and keep vigil, seeking prosperity and expressing gratitude.

Published16 Oct 2024, 12:18 PM IST
The festival is predominantly celebrated in Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam on the full moon day of Ashwin.
The festival is predominantly celebrated in Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam on the full moon day of Ashwin.

Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, also known as Kojagori Purnima, is celebrated to honour Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. This festival will be observed on the night of the full moon in the month of Ashwin.

During this celebration, devotees typically prepare various offerings, including sweets and fruits, and create beautiful rangolis. It’s also customary to keep a vigil throughout the night, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits homes on this night to bless them with prosperity.

The festival is predominantly celebrated in Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam on the full moon day of Ashwin.

It is based on the belief that she visits homes on the night of the full moon during the month of Ashwin, blessing those who stay awake and celebrate her presence.

She is revered in eight different forms, and meditating on any of these forms can bestow the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi upon the devotee.

When is Kojagari Purnima 2024?

Kojagari Purnima, also known as Kojagari Puja, falls on 16 October 2024. The Purnima Tithi begins at 08:40 PM on 16 October 2024 and concludes at 04:55 PM on 17 October 2024. As per Udayatithi, Kojagari Puja celebrations will take place on 16 October 2024.

Nishita Kaal moment of the puja is from 11:42 PM to 12:32 AM.

Why is Kojagari Puja performed?

Welcoming Prosperity: The puja honours Goddess Lakshmi, emphasizing the importance of financial well-being and abundance in life. Devotees seek the goddess's blessings for financial stability and overall prosperity in lives.

Spiritual Significance: Staying awake during the night symbolizes vigilance and readiness to receive divine blessings, reinforcing the idea of being spiritually aware.

Cultural Traditions: It is a cherished tradition in various communities, reflecting cultural values and fostering a sense of togetherness among families and friends. It strengthens community bonds as families come together to celebrate, prepare offerings, and participate in rituals.

Gratitude and Faith: It is a way for devotees to express gratitude for the blessings they have received throughout the year.

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 12:18 PM IST
