Anil Ambani’s wife, Tina Ambani, has wished her mother-in-law, Kokilaben Ambani, on her birthday. On February 24, 2025, the matriarch of the Ambani family turned 91.

“The glue that binds us, the pillar that supports us, the heart that cherishes us...thank you Mummy for all that you do; thank you for being you. Wishing you health, happiness and all our Iove on your birthday,” wrote the former Bollywood actress.

Social media users reacted to the Instagram post.

“Such lovely wishes for mother in law. May God Bless her with long and healthy life,” wrote one user.

“Stay happy blessed healthy n as kind as u always are,” wrote another.

Kokilaben holds the most individual shares in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) after Mukesh Ambani. She owns a 0.24% stake, amounting to 1.57 crore shares, making her the largest individual shareholder in the company apart from her son. At present rate, the total value of her RIL shares is more than ₹1,900 crore.

Kokilaben's role in property dispute Kokilaben Ambani reportedly played a crucial role in settling the property dispute between her sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani. Their father, Dhirubhai Ambani, passed away in 2002 without a will. His death reportedly led to a conflict over control of the massive Reliance empire.

In 2005, Kokilaben brokered a settlement, dividing the business between the two brothers. Mukesh took over Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which included oil refining, petrochemicals and textiles. Anil received the newer ventures under the Reliance ADA Group, including telecommunications, power and entertainment.

Rather than distributing wealth directly, Kokilaben orchestrated a business division to give both sons control over separate companies. The split aimed to be equal in business value.