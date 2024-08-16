Kolkata doctor rape case: Post mortem report denies ’150 gm semen’ claim, says ’weight of uterus, and not any fluid’

The post-mortem report clarifies 150 grams is the weight of internal genitalia, not fluid. DNA analysis will help identify those responsible. Forensic samples were collected and sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, with results expected by August 21, to be forwarded to the CBI.

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Medical students protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital
Medical students protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital(PTI)

The post-mortem report has dismissed the social media reports claiming the presence of 150 grams of semen, or even 150 mg of it, inside the body of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered. According to the actual post-mortem report, as reported by News18, the 150 grams mentioned is that of the weight of the victim’s interior or internal genitalia, particularly the uterus, and not that of any fluid.

News18 quoted forensic scientists and doctors as saying that the post-mortem report "always" documents the weight of organs. In this case, the 150 grams pertains to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity, said a senior forensic scientist who has seen the post-mortem report.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: BJP leaders-cops clash over RG Kar mob incident

Speaking to News18, senior forensic experts said the uterus is the crucial organ that preserves the fluid, swab or semen for a really long time.

“Once it is collected and put inside the machine for DNA profiling, there cannot be any external influence whatsoever. The profiling takes time, but it delivers almost accurate results,” said the senior scientist.

Also Read | Kolkata still has a spine! A first-hand account of ’Reclaim the Night’ protest

News18, citing the post-mortem report and investigation notes it accessed, said the forensic team, which arrived 5 hours after the incident, had found that the fluids had turned into a smear.

According to the News18 report, the forensic team collected samples from the affected areas and surfaces, but no liquid or fluid was gathered, as it had already congealed. The samples collected, comprising residual blood, semen, and vaginal swabs, were submitted to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Kolkata on August 12, three days following the incident.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: CM Mamata says, ‘accused should be hung but…’

The New18 report, citing a senior police officer, said the process of collecting forensic elements, storing them properly, completing the paperwork, and submitting them to the central forensic laboratory needs to follow a time-consuming protocol.

The Central Forensic Laboratory report is expected by Wednesday, August 21, and will be forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as authorised by the Kolkata Police. This report, according to News18, will include detailed DNA profiling to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the crime.

Also Read | Man takes clothes off, attempts to molest doctor in Coimbatore hospital

News18 citied senior forensic scientists and police officers saying that the DNA analysis will be crucial in determining the exact number of individuals responsible for the crime.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 04:04 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsKolkata doctor rape case: Post mortem report denies ’150 gm semen’ claim, says ’weight of uterus, and not any fluid’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue