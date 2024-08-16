Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kolkata doctor rape case: Post mortem report denies '150 gm semen' claim, says 'weight of uterus, and not any fluid'

Kolkata doctor rape case: Post mortem report denies '150 gm semen' claim, says 'weight of uterus, and not any fluid'

Livemint

The post-mortem report clarifies 150 grams is the weight of internal genitalia, not fluid. DNA analysis will help identify those responsible. Forensic samples were collected and sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory, with results expected by August 21, to be forwarded to the CBI.

Medical students protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital

The post-mortem report has dismissed the social media reports claiming the presence of 150 grams of semen, or even 150 mg of it, inside the body of the Kolkata doctor who was raped and murdered. According to the actual post-mortem report, as reported by News18, the 150 grams mentioned is that of the weight of the victim’s interior or internal genitalia, particularly the uterus, and not that of any fluid.

News18 quoted forensic scientists and doctors as saying that the post-mortem report "always" documents the weight of organs. In this case, the 150 grams pertains to anatomical measurements, not fluid quantity, said a senior forensic scientist who has seen the post-mortem report.

Speaking to News18, senior forensic experts said the uterus is the crucial organ that preserves the fluid, swab or semen for a really long time.

“Once it is collected and put inside the machine for DNA profiling, there cannot be any external influence whatsoever. The profiling takes time, but it delivers almost accurate results," said the senior scientist.

News18, citing the post-mortem report and investigation notes it accessed, said the forensic team, which arrived 5 hours after the incident, had found that the fluids had turned into a smear.

According to the News18 report, the forensic team collected samples from the affected areas and surfaces, but no liquid or fluid was gathered, as it had already congealed. The samples collected, comprising residual blood, semen, and vaginal swabs, were submitted to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Kolkata on August 12, three days following the incident.

The New18 report, citing a senior police officer, said the process of collecting forensic elements, storing them properly, completing the paperwork, and submitting them to the central forensic laboratory needs to follow a time-consuming protocol.

The Central Forensic Laboratory report is expected by Wednesday, August 21, and will be forwarded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as authorised by the Kolkata Police. This report, according to News18, will include detailed DNA profiling to identify the perpetrator or perpetrators involved in the crime.

News18 citied senior forensic scientists and police officers saying that the DNA analysis will be crucial in determining the exact number of individuals responsible for the crime.

