Kolkata earthquake today: Chandeliers sway, aquariums slosh as residents rush out after tremors | Videos

Kolkata was jolted on Friday after an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Bangladesh, and the tremors were felt in the city. The shaking prompted many startled residents to rush out of buildings, including homes, and offices.

People took to social media to share screenshots of earthquake alerts that appeared on their mobile phones.

Advertisement

Kolkata residents continued to share their experiences online after the tremors, with some questioning whether earthquakes in the city have become more frequent in recent years.

Arindam, a user on X (formerly Twitter), wondered if seismic activity around Kolkata had increased over time.

"The earthquake in Kolkata felt too strong. I guess the frequency of earthquakes in Kolkata has increased in the last couple of years," he posted.

Shashank Choudhary, a resident of the city, wrote on X that the tremors lasted "for long".

"It was very scary. Thank god we are safe," Choudhary said.

Residents across several neighbourhoods also reported that ceiling fans swayed, furniture shook, and windows rattled during the tremors, with the impact felt more strongly in multi-storey buildings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sukanta Majumdar, who was addressing a public gathering at the time, briefly paused his speech after the earthquake was felt at the venue.

Advertisement

According to ANI, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck southwest of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday afternoon.

Its epicentre was located just 3 km inside Bangladesh near the India–Bangladesh border, The Times of India reported.

Earlier, residents of Kolkata had reported feeling tremors on February 3 following an earthquake originating near Yenangyaung, Myanmar.

According to seismic data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake measured a magnitude of 5.9 and struck at 15:34 UTC, approximately 95 km west of Yenangyaung at a depth of 62.7 km.

People in Kolkata had then said they felt shaking in homes and restaurants, with some accounts highlighting the intensity of the tremors.

“Earthquake in Kolkata again... Tremors felt across couches, bed and coffee mugs!” wrote one resident, while another shared, “Felt this 20 minutes back, seated at my desk. Anyone else in #Kolkata felt the shockwaves?”

Advertisement