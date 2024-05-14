Kolkata fan tries to steal match ball during KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match, gets thrashed by cop | Watch
In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, a cricket fan wearing a KKR jersey can be seen exiting the stadium as some people confront him.
Watching a match in the stadium is a spectacular experience, and people spend a good amount of money to see their favourite players, cheer for their favourite team, and catch the ball when batters deliver massive sixes. But what if a fan considers stealing the ball after catching it? Well, something similar happened during the recent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match.