Watching a match in the stadium is a spectacular experience, and people spend a good amount of money to see their favourite players, cheer for their favourite team, and catch the ball when batters deliver massive sixes. But what if a fan considers stealing the ball after catching it? Well, something similar happened during the recent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match.

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, a cricket fan wearing a KKR jersey can be seen exiting the stadium as some people confront him. The man seemed unfazed in the beginning, but as police approach him, he looks nervous and hands over the ball he was hiding in his trousers.

The policeman snatched the ball from his hand and threw it towards the ground. The cop then pushed the man out of the stadium, and he could be seen resisting.

Here's the viral video

The video was shared on the social media platform Reddit by an IPL fan page and quickly went viral across the social media platforms, with netizens sharing hilarious reactions to the video.

"I don't understand. The balls that are hit for six and fall to the audience, they have to be returned? The audience can't keep it?," one user asked only to regret it later as he received tons of replies with people explaining him the logic.

“The wear on the ball surface plays a role in things like spin and swing. The bowling strategy, especially in longer formats takes into account the condition of the ball surface," one of the responses said.

People also found the creative ways to bypass the wear and tear logic and asked so “if it is the last ball of the 2nd innings and it is hit for a 6, we can take it home right?"

